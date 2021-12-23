Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.