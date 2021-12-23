Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

