Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 800.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

