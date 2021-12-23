Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 221.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

