Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,792 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.08 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

