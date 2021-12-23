V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 6,770 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $507.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

