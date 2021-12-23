USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.88 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.18 or 0.08080494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.89 or 0.99618311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00073477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007103 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.