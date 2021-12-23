USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $196,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 363,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

