USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.86. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 37,620 shares.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.02.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.