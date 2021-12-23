USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.86. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 37,620 shares.
USAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
