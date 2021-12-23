US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

