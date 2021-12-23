Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,797 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

