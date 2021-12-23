UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $495.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

