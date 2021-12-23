United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 5,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.10.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 37.54%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

