Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Cut by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

