UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Sells $6,793,609.32 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in UiPath by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

