Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.64. Udemy shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,460 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

