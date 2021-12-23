U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

NTR opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.