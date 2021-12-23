U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 41,569 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

