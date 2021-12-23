U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 440.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Unity Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Unity Software by 394.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on U. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

U stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.