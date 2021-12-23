U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 81,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

