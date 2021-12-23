U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,164 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,164 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.25 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.