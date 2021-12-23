U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,236 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $655.20 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $657.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

