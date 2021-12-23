U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,244 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 79,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $139.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.