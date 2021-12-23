Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,720 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $44.90 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.