Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

