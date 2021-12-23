Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky Sells 1,000 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $268.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.