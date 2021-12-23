Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

TCRX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

