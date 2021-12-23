Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 10,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 827,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

