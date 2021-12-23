Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.72. 9,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after buying an additional 327,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.