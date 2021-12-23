Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.