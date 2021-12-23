Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) vs. EQT (NYSE:EQT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EQT $3.06 billion 2.74 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.51

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 0 14 0 3.00

EQT has a consensus target price of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Summary

EQT beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

