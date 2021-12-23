Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Down 2.5%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. 10,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGAN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $383.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of -3.37.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

