Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSUKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

TSUKY stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

