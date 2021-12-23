Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 500 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$113.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$84.61 and a 12-month high of C$113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.64.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.