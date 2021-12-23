Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$112,500.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$113.30. 19,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.64. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$84.61 and a 12 month high of C$113.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIH. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.