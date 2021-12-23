Tornado Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $71.80 or 0.00141492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $430,824.20 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.02 or 0.08041795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.76 or 1.00063259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00053373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007114 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

