TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $107,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $265.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $178.03 and a 1-year high of $284.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

