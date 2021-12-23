TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $107,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 116.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $26,057,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

TopBuild stock opened at $265.87 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.03 and a twelve month high of $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

