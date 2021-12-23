Toncoin (TONCOIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.97 Million

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.21 billion and $22.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00007060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.08075684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,560.43 or 0.99571719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.