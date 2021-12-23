TokenPay Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $97,494.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.49 or 0.99442790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.28 or 0.01463015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

