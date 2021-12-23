Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,841 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

