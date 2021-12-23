TheStreet Lowers Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

