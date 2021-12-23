The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of York Water worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in York Water by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in York Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in York Water by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in York Water by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.35.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

