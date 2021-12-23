The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.