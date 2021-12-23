The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

