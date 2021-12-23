The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Up 147,900%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) shot up 147,900% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $2.22. 31,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 5,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

The Gym Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

