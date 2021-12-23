The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $51.00 price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

PFE stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after acquiring an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

