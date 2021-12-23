The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

