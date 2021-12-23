The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

