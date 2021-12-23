The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone’s assets under management (AUM) growth. However, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, high debt levels and lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain other major near-term concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

